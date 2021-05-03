NewsLocalLifeguards robbed in Limassol on Holy Saturday, as burglars break into tower

Lifeguards robbed in Limassol on Holy Saturday, as burglars break into tower

 

A lifeguard tower in central Limassol was broken into on Holy Saturday evening, just before the resurrection service, with burglars getting away with equipment that is critical to the lifeguards’ work.

According to a statement by the Limassol Lifeguard Unit, the burglars broke into tower Lim14 (Λεμ14) near the Enaerios pier and stole a number of items.

‘They might well be useless to them, but are really important to us and our work’ the lifeguards said, appealing for the return of their equipment.

They were not able to stay whether that particular tower was a target for some reason or whether it was all part of the mayhem in downtown Limassol on Holy Saturday evening.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGreece opens cafes, bars and restaurants after 6 months
Next article129 fires on Easter Sunday and early today

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros