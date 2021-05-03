Lifeguards robbed in Limassol on Holy Saturday, as burglars break into tower

A lifeguard tower in central Limassol was broken into on Holy Saturday evening, just before the resurrection service, with burglars getting away with equipment that is critical to the lifeguards’ work.

According to a statement by the Limassol Lifeguard Unit, the burglars broke into tower Lim14 (Λεμ14) near the Enaerios pier and stole a number of items.

‘They might well be useless to them, but are really important to us and our work’ the lifeguards said, appealing for the return of their equipment.

They were not able to stay whether that particular tower was a target for some reason or whether it was all part of the mayhem in downtown Limassol on Holy Saturday evening.