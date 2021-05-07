NewsLocalLifeguards and swimmers save 65-year-old man in Larnaca

Lifeguards and swimmers save 65-year-old man in Larnaca

Lifeguards at Makenzy Beach in Larnaca today had to deal with another incidents.

Specifically, around 13:15, a lifeguard on duty saw a 65-year-old man who was unconscious, 50 meters from the coast.

With the help of a swimmer, they towed the man and then together with other colleagues administered first aid and oxygen.

The man regained conscience and was transferred to the Larnaca General Hospital.

It must be noted that the lifeguard was alone on duty, something that as we have been informed is a usual phenomenon.

By gavriella
