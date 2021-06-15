PhotosLife-size elephant sculpture exhibition in Green Park, in London

Life-size elephant sculpture exhibition in Green Park, in London

Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, in Green Park in London, Britain, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Natasha Hibbert poses alongside an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, in Green Park in London, Britain, in London, Britain.

 

Source:REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros