News World Life expectancy across EU regions

Life expectancy across EU regions

In 2018, the life expectancy of a newborn in the EU was 81.0 years according to data by Eurostat.

This figure was 5.5 years higher for women (83.7 years) than men (78.2 years).

Similarly, female life expectancy was higher than male life expectancy in every NUTS level 2 region with available data.

In 2018, the 10 regions in the EU with the highest levels of female life expectancy at birth were all located in Spain or France.

The Spanish capital region had the highest female life expectancy (88.1 years), while the top 10 regions were completed by six more Spanish regions and three French regions.

Some of the highest levels of male life expectancy at birth were recorded in northern and central Italy, with a peak of 82.7 years in Provincia Autonoma di Trento.

On average, a person aged 65 years living in the Comunidad de Madrid could expect to live a further 23.2 years.

In 2018, an EU resident who had survived to the age of 65 could expect to live, on average, a further 20.0 years.

The highest levels of life expectancy at this age were recorded in a band of regions running from northern Spain through much of western and southern France and into northern and central parts of Italy, as well as the north-western Greek region of Ipeiros.

In Cyprus, on average, a person aged 65 years could expect to live a further 20.5 years (19.1 for men and 21.8 for women), while the corresponding figure for Greece was a further 20.6 years (19.1 for men and 21.9 for women).

A more detailed analysis of NUTS level 2 regions reveals that in 2018, a person at the age of 65 living in the Comunidad de Madrid could expect to live a further 23.2 years on average, while the corresponding figure for Île de France was a further 23.0 years.

In contrast, life expectancy at 65 years was considerably lower in the vast majority of regions in eastern and Baltic Member States.

The lowest levels of life expectancy at 65 years were recorded in two Bulgarian regions — where a 65 year-old person could expect to live, on average, a further 15.7 years.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleWoman, 55, from Poli Chrysochous receives death threats
Next articleBritish peacekeeper covid positive, UNFICYP confirms

Top Stories

Local

Spain in solidarity with Cyprus over Turkish violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spain expressed its solidarity with Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, with foreign minister Arantha Gonzales Layia noting her country's opposition to any unilateral action,...
Read more
Local

Services not covered by GeSY and offered under it to incur fines

Maria Bitar -
The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) reminds all health care providers as well as General Healthcare System (GeSY) beneficiaries that the system does not cover...
Read more
Local

Rape will now carry life imprisonment

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A proposal goes to the parliament plenum next month, raising the sentence for rape to life imprisonment. MPs will vote on the relevant bill next...
Read more
World

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fight new clashes, international tension mounts

Maria Bitar -
Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since the mid-1990s, and France and...
Read more
World

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs

Maria Bitar -
A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fight new clashes, international tension mounts

Maria Bitar -
Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since the mid-1990s, and France and...
Read more
World

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs

Maria Bitar -
A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as...
Read more
World

Norway reaches fisheries agreement with UK ahead of Brexit

Maria Bitar -
Norway and Britain have reached a bilateral agreement on fisheries, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday, before Britain leaves the European Union's single market...
Read more
World

All options remain on table to defend legitimate interests of EU

Maria Bitar -
"Our objective is to create a space for a constructive dialogue with Turkey to achieve stability and security in the whole region, and to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros