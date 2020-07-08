Insider Business Lidl Cyprus supports 'Save our Food' programme with more than 3000 breakfasts

Lidl Cyprus supports ‘Save our Food’ programme with more than 3000 breakfasts

 

Within the framework of the Save Our Food programme and with a sense of responsibility towards society, Lidl Cyprus has proceeded in providing breakfast  products to families in need.

Lidl Cyprus supports the Save Our Food programme, which is implemented through the Frederick Research Centre and in collaboration with the Municipality of Aglantzia, the Youth Board of Cyprus, the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordination Council, and the Boroume Organisation under the supervision of Dr. Stavrou K. Parlali.

Directly responding to the needs of families facing problems, the company proceeded in offering 3300 breakfasts. By participating in the “Save Our Food” programme, Lidl Cyprus aspires to raise public awareness about the social and environmental consequences of food waste, while supporting fellow human beings who are unable to meet their basic needs.

On the way to a better tomorrow and in the framework of a sound business, Lidl Cyprus makes rational product orders and only produces what is needed for consumption, while with particular actions, such as reduced prices on near-expiration date products and continuous supply of products to non-profit organisations, it drastically reduces food waste.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
