“Let’s Plant It” – tree planting event in Larnaca on December 5

This summer the team beghind the project put out the call for help, and once again the people overwhelmed them with the generous support. In July, in the aftermath of the devastating forest fires that left many without homes and livelihoods, not to mention the tragic loss of lives, they realised that they needed to do their small part to help.

This island, our home, and the nature that we are surrounded by on it, is one of the most fundamental and integral aspects of everything that ACEPLAYMORE stands for.

So, the team shouted that they needed help, and there you all were. Over the course of one week, they managed to raise over 3000 euros to buy trees to replant, in order to not only regenerate nature but also bring back sources of income to those affected.

In addition to the money raised, Solomou Garden Centre will provide 1000 fruit trees to families to restore those that were lost to the fires. In total it planned to plant around 2000 trees in one day…

And now it’s time to get to work planting those trees. All of us Islanders should contribute.

Volunteers are needed for LET’S PLANT IT! Tree planting event which will be held on SUNDAY DECEMBER 5TH, and will cover the affected villages of Ora, Odou, Arakapas, Ayoi Vavatsinias, Eptagonia and Melini.

Let’s meet at meet at Ora village at 07:30. The participants will split into groups in order to cover as much ground as possible throughout the day.

Please wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the weather and the terrain, as well as gardening or any type of gloves if you have them. The weather forecast says it will be raining, so a raincoat is a MUST. And please bring your own shovel/ hoe (if you don’t have one, please let the organisers know in advance and they will try to find one for you).

Lunch and water will be provided around noon time (although it would be better if you bring your own reusable bottles or cups). The will also arrange ride-sharing in order to minimise the amount of cars needed.

Organisers: ACEPLAYMORE & SOLOMOU GARDEN CENTRE

Massive thanks to all the supporters of this initiative:

– Serious Black Coffee

– Premier Shukuroglou

– Granazi Bar

– Agros Mineral Water

– Hellenic Bank

– Aqua Marine Labs

– The Boys at Number Five

– 19 Fitness

– The Bar Gym

– Payper / A. Epiphaniou

– Stampa Printing

– CITO Gourmet

– Future Farm

– Hope Love Peace Volunteering Team

– dl Verde Landscaping

When Sunday, December 5 from 7:30am till 2:30pm

Where Ora Village

Meet up point location

Facebook