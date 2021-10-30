NewsLocalLet's Do it! Cyprus park clean up in Nicosia-Christodoulides and Kadis join

Let’s Do it! Cyprus park clean up in Nicosia-Christodoulides and Kadis join

India’s Climate Change Policy: Towards a Better Future

 

The need for collective action in facing the current climate crisis, was stressed by foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides and Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis, who joined the ‘Let’s do it! Cyprus’ campaign today,, cleaning part of the Pediaios river linear park.

Ministry staff as well as members of the foreign diplomatic corps and Nicosia organisations, took part in the action, an initiative of the General Directorate of European Affairs, in line with EU priorities to secure better quality of life, health and environment for today’s and future generations.

Also joining were Environment Commissioner Clelia Vassiliou and Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous.

The Agriculture Minister said that environmental protection was a global issue, and not just a single governments or ministry’s responsibility.

‘We sent out the message that everyone should work together to save the planet’, he said.

Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides added that his ministry’s participation sends a message of collective action in dealing with the climate crisis and protecting, maintaining and promoting sustainable development.

The date for the clean up was not chosen randomly, as tomorrow sees the opening, in Glasgow, of the International Conference on Climate Change, during which President Anastasiades will also be delivering a speech, amongst world leaders.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleGeneral Director of Employers and Industrialists Federation tests positive for covid
Next articleThree vehicles washed away by torrent during storm, no lives in danger

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros