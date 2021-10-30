Let’s Do it! Cyprus park clean up in Nicosia-Christodoulides and Kadis join

The need for collective action in facing the current climate crisis, was stressed by foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides and Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Minister Costas Kadis, who joined the ‘Let’s do it! Cyprus’ campaign today,, cleaning part of the Pediaios river linear park.

Ministry staff as well as members of the foreign diplomatic corps and Nicosia organisations, took part in the action, an initiative of the General Directorate of European Affairs, in line with EU priorities to secure better quality of life, health and environment for today’s and future generations.

Also joining were Environment Commissioner Clelia Vassiliou and Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous.

The Agriculture Minister said that environmental protection was a global issue, and not just a single governments or ministry’s responsibility.

‘We sent out the message that everyone should work together to save the planet’, he said.

Foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides added that his ministry’s participation sends a message of collective action in dealing with the climate crisis and protecting, maintaining and promoting sustainable development.

The date for the clean up was not chosen randomly, as tomorrow sees the opening, in Glasgow, of the International Conference on Climate Change, during which President Anastasiades will also be delivering a speech, amongst world leaders.