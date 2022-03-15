“Let the Children Dream”: performance by Sistema Cyprus on March 27

The social-music programme Sistema Cyprus is presenting the concert “Let the Children Dream” on March 27 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. The concert is under the auspices of the Nicosia Municipality.

Sistema Cyprus returns with the message: “Let the children Dream”.

At the concert, the Sistema Cyprus strings and percussion orchestra will play together with Cyprus Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate.

50 children of Sistema Cyprus along with 20 professional musicians of Cyprus Chamber Orchestra will offer the crowd a spectacle to remember.

The programme includes famous universal orchestral music compositions.

When March 27 at 5 pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Location

Tickets

Info March 27 at 5 pmNicosia Municipal Theatre