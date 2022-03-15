Whats OnConcerts"Let the Children Dream": performance by Sistema Cyprus on March 27

“Let the Children Dream”: performance by Sistema Cyprus on March 27

275487744 1002487273710518 190597824593247698 N
275487744 1002487273710518 190597824593247698 N
The social-music programme Sistema Cyprus is presenting the concert “Let the Children Dream” on March 27 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. The concert is under the auspices of the Nicosia Municipality.
Sistema Cyprus returns with the message: “Let the children Dream”.
At the concert, the Sistema Cyprus strings and percussion orchestra will play together with Cyprus Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Santiago Ossa Alzate.
50 children of Sistema Cyprus along with 20 professional musicians of Cyprus Chamber Orchestra will offer the crowd a spectacle to remember.
The programme includes famous universal orchestral music compositions.
When March 27 at 5 pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Location
Tickets
Info
Event by Sistema Cyprus
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleRed Cross: Humanitarian aid to migrants
Next articleMinor missing from place of residence (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros