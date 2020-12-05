Lessons with the windows open

The Education Ministry in coordination with the epidemiological team has decided that one or two windows will remain open in classrooms while the heating will be on long before the beginning of lessons. This is the best solution reached since protocol for protection measures against COVID-19 dictates that windows should remain open.

This provision has been particularly difficult in recent days when the temperature has dropped and students protest because they feel cold and cannot concentrate.

Education Minister Prodromou said there were thoughts about the installation of a ventilation system which would cost around 10 million euros but this is not feasible now.

