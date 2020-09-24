Less tolerance for drivers within cities exceeding speed limit

With most fatal and serious road accidents taking place in built-up areas, the Road Safety Unit has approved a proposal for less tolerance for drivers within cities who exceed the speed limit.

Specifically, drivers who are 20 per cent above the speed limit are now given a pass but as from October 1 the tolerance will be reduced to 10 per cent above the limit.

This is the system of the British police who have a tolerance of 10% plus 2 mph above the limit, according to Philenews.

In detail, for a limit of up to 30 km on urban and intercity roads the tolerance will be up to 35 km and from 36 and above drivers will be fined.

For a limit of 50 km and above, which is the most common in cities and villages, the tolerance will be up to 57 km and from 58 km and above drivers will be fined. Fines, now, are handed out from 63 km and above.

For a limit of 65 km, the tolerance will be at 73.5 km and fines will be handed from 74 km and above.

The tolerance limit of 20% on highways and intercity roads, which is 100 km and 80 km respectively, does not change and remains at 120 km and 97 km, respectively.