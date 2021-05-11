Less fines issued for breach of Covid measures since end of lockdown

Police issued a substantially decreased number of fines all across Cyprus in the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In fact, the day Cyprus exited a two-week partial lockdown on Monday only 35 fines were issued compared to 121 the day before.

At the same time, police inspections decreased by half to only 4,847, according to the CNA.

Violations concerned the 11pm curfew violation as well as non-use of a face mask in public spaces and while driving.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,640 checks were carried out with one individual reported and in Limassol 332 checks led to 12 individuals getting a fine.

In Larnaca, five citizens were booked after 633 checks, and in Pafos 850 checks were carried out with 10 individuals reported.

In Famagusta, five individuals were fined following 607 checks and in Morphou 550 checks were carried out with one individual reported.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department carried out 114 checks with 1 individual reported, while the Marine and Port Police carried out 121 checks with no reports issued.