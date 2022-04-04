Dominican Singer Josmil Neris will perform at the Kiklos Club together with Leonid Nesterov Trio on April 9.

Josmil Neris, a Dominican singer and chorister with a brilliant and engaging voice.

Since she was a child, she has breathed the creative spirit of Latin Culture, and in other years she has experimented with the great classics of jazz, soul, RnB, Spanish folklore, and the Caribbean sound, creating an expressive and refined style that will bring her to perform in exclusive events, festivals and theaters both in Italy and abroad. In 2017 she wrote and sang “Sueña conmigo” for RadioMontecarlo/BuddhaBar and in 2018 she became a chorister, in the “Hallelujah Gospel Singers” of the American singer Cheryl Porter, performing with famous international artists, including Marco Mengoni and Zucchero Fornaciari.

Leonid Nesterov – Piano

Nicolas Tryphonos – Bass

Andreas Stefanou – Drums

When Saturday, April 9 at 8 pm

Where Kiklos Mousiki

Location

Info

Tickets 20 Eur

Reservations: 25 107 230