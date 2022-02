Lenny Sendersky & Leonid Nesterov Trio on March 14

Lenny Sendersky – saxophone alto/soprano (Israel).

His compositions have been performed by international jazz musicians, including Randy Brecker, Joe Locke, Carmen Souza & Theo Pascal, Tony Romano, Slava Ganelin, and many others.

Lenny’s projects with musicians from Europe, USA and Russia included, among others:

– Randy Brecker, Joe Locke, Tony Romano, Ernesto Simpson, Cleve Douglass, (USA)

– Amos Hoffman, Anat Fort, Slava Ganelin, Gregory Rivkin, Guri Agmon Big Band, Tel-Aviv Big Band (Israel)

– Carmen Souza, Theo Pascal (Portugal), Sinne Egg (Denmark), Alexi Tuomarila and Kari Ikonen (Finland), Jaak Sooaar and Kadri Voorand (Estonia)

– “Nichey Quartet”; “Fresh” with Olga Senderskaya, Andrey Kondakov, Victoria Urusova and Roman Stolyar; Gennady Golshtein Big Band, Evgeny Lebedev (Russia).

In Cyprus he will be performing with Leonid Nesterov Trio, featuring:

Leonid Nesterov – Piano

Andreas Rodosthenous – Bass

Andreas Stefanou – Drums

When Saturday, March 12 at 8 pm

Where Kiklos Mousiki

Location

Entrance 20 Eur