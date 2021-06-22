Leisure centres owners totally satisfied with clientele traffic over long weekend

Owners of leisure centres in Cyprus are totally satisfied with clientele traffic over the past long weekend with occupancy in some areas exceeding a 100% capacity.

This is what head of the holiday island’s Federation of Owners of Leisure Centers Associations, Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, told CNA.

“The free area of Famagusta was first-placed in demand, followed by Paphos and the free area of Tyllyria. But also quite popular were leisure centres in mountainous areas,” he said.

“Coastal Larnaca’s traffic was at normal levels, but coastal Limassol recorded a decrease of 20% after Limassolians chose Paphos and the mountains to spend their long weekend,” he added.

Nicosia, the capital, again recorded the biggest decrease, since “Nicosia residents consider the free area of Famagusta, especially Protaras, as their second home town,” he also said.

At the same time, Thrasyvoulou referred to the ‘day after’ problems confronted by the owners since the island’s reduced tourist traffic comes had in hand with the end to support schemes offered by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

In addition to the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the restart of the tourism economy.