News World Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

The Lego Movie 2

Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday.

Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a decade of double-digit sales increases came to an abrupt halt.

Since then, the company has managed to outpace growth in the overall toy market, a trend that continued between January and June. Best known for its colourful plastic bricks, Lego competes for market share with the likes of Barbie maker Mattel and Hasbro.

“We saw a very positive development during the coronavirus lockdown when families began playing and building Lego sets together,” Chief Executive Niels Christiansen said in an interview.

“We’ve seen momentum continue into the second half of the year even after people started going back to work and to school. So the result is not just a reflection of two months when everyone was sitting at home,” said Christiansen, who took the helm at Lego in 2017.

Last year, Lego increased investments in e-commerce and its brand website, which saw the number of visitors double to 100 million in the first six months of 2020.

While consumer sales grew 14% in the period, revenue rose by only 7% to 15.7 billion Danish crowns ($2.5 billion). The difference in revenue and consumer sales was due to retailers drawing on existing inventory to meet demand, as Lego was forced to temporary shut production in Mexico and China.

The company was able to more than compensate for all its 616 shops worldwide being closed at some point during the pandemic by increasing online sales. Nearly all shops have now reopened, Lego said.

Operating profit grew 11% to 3.9 billion crowns, Lego said.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleParty-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Top Stories

World

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Annie Charalambous -
Sales of Lego jumped 14% in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the...
Read more
Local

Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Maria Bitar -
Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for...
Read more
Local

Deaf man in prison for civil fines worth a mere €15,000

Annie Charalambous -
A 65-year-old deaf man from Limassol who has been unemployed over the recent past months is now behind bars in Nicosia Central Prison for...
Read more
Photos

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon

Andreas Nicolaides -
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour...
Read more
Local

Overnight clashes with police at Pournara refugee camp

Annie Charalambous -
Refugees and asylum seekers at the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia on Tuesday evening clashed with police after they arrested a non-resident who was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Macron: I won’t condemn cartoons of Prophet Mohammad

Annie Charalambous -
French President Emmanuel Macron has said that it was not his place to pass judgement on the decision by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to...
Read more
World

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Annie Charalambous -
The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about...
Read more
World

Scotland imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Greece

Annie Charalambous -
Scotland said it would impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from Greece starting on Thursday because COVID-19 infection rates there are too high. There has been...
Read more
World

AstraZeneca boosts vaccine supply deal

Maria Bitar -
AstraZeneca is looking to step up supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine. The UK drugmaker has expanded an agreement with cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica. AstraZeneca...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros