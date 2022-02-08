Legion Run Cyprus: get ready, it’s coming!

Legion Run is a team-oriented 5km run with obstacles of mud, fire, ice, and barbed wire, held in different countries around the globe. This event is the ultimate opportunity to challenge your physical and mental limits, and share some epic moments with friends, co-workers, or family.

This is not a race and this is not a competition against others. Just pure wicked fun for grown-ups!

WHAT YOU GET:

• An adventure you will never forget

• A few scrapes, bruises and mud in places it shouldn’t be

• Genuine pride

• A free Beer at the Finish

• An exclusive “I AM LEGION” T-shirt that only participants get

• 25% discount in our online store

When April, 9 Start Times: 10:00 ; 10:20; 10:40; 11:00; 11:20; 11:40; 12:00; 12:20; 12:40; 13:00

Info

Tickets