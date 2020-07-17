News Local Legal opinion on police force candidates failing psychometric test still pending

Legal opinion on police force candidates failing psychometric test still pending

The island’s Legal Service seems to have no solution to the problem regarding the recruitment of 34 police force candidates who have failed one of two psychometric tests, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

And this is because all procedures and regulations provided by law have been followed, it added.

Psychometric tests are a standard and scientific method used to measure individuals’ mental capabilities and behavioural style. The issue is set to be discussed again before the House  Legal Committee on Friday.

The Attorney General’s legal opinion on this was expected to be sent to the Police Chief on Thursday but insiders said this never took place. However, a Legal Service representative  is expected to present the opinion before the Committee members later on Friday.

The leadership of the Police Force believes that the procedures followed by the Recruitment Committee were correct with no violations taking place. Under the law, the Committee was entitled to request that candidates be examined in either one or the other test or both.

Their final decision was that all candidates should have passed both psychometric tests to be hired. However, only 107 passed both tests, while another 34 failed the reasoning skills test. All passed the personality test, nonetheless.

If the final stand of the Legal Service is that nothing can be changed and those who were cut cannot be hired, then the Police will have to proceed with the recruitment of the 107 successful candidates only.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleQuake of magnitude 7.0 hits Papua New Guinea
Next articleEAC opens Smart Poles competition aiming to transform cities

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus reports 1,024 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 1,024 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Cyprus as of Tuesday July 14, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the...
Read more
Local

Primary Schools not to reopen, secretariat staff warn

Maria Bitar -
If the imbalances observed in matters of their employment status are not fixed then the new school year in Cyprus is not going to...
Read more
Local

SBA Police donates food to families in need

Annie Charalambous -
The Sovereign Base Area Police Akrotiri Division has donated 60 boxes of food and toiletries to community leaders of the surrounding villages to help...
Read more
Local

Births outside marriage in EU on the rise, not so in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The proportion of live births outside marriage in the European Union is on the rise but not so in Cyprus and Greece, according to...
Read more
Local

EAC opens Smart Poles competition aiming to transform cities

Annie Charalambous -
The Electricity Authority has invited proposals for the acquisition of Smart Poles in Cyprus worth up to €3 million, Phileleleftheros reported on Friday. Smart Pole...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus reports 1,024 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Annie Charalambous -
A total of 1,024 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Cyprus as of Tuesday July 14, the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the...
Read more
Local

Primary Schools not to reopen, secretariat staff warn

Maria Bitar -
If the imbalances observed in matters of their employment status are not fixed then the new school year in Cyprus is not going to...
Read more
Local

SBA Police donates food to families in need

Annie Charalambous -
The Sovereign Base Area Police Akrotiri Division has donated 60 boxes of food and toiletries to community leaders of the surrounding villages to help...
Read more
Local

Births outside marriage in EU on the rise, not so in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The proportion of live births outside marriage in the European Union is on the rise but not so in Cyprus and Greece, according to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros