Legal opinion on police force candidates failing psychometric test still pending

The island’s Legal Service seems to have no solution to the problem regarding the recruitment of 34 police force candidates who have failed one of two psychometric tests, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

And this is because all procedures and regulations provided by law have been followed, it added.

Psychometric tests are a standard and scientific method used to measure individuals’ mental capabilities and behavioural style. The issue is set to be discussed again before the House Legal Committee on Friday.

The Attorney General’s legal opinion on this was expected to be sent to the Police Chief on Thursday but insiders said this never took place. However, a Legal Service representative is expected to present the opinion before the Committee members later on Friday.

The leadership of the Police Force believes that the procedures followed by the Recruitment Committee were correct with no violations taking place. Under the law, the Committee was entitled to request that candidates be examined in either one or the other test or both.

Their final decision was that all candidates should have passed both psychometric tests to be hired. However, only 107 passed both tests, while another 34 failed the reasoning skills test. All passed the personality test, nonetheless.

If the final stand of the Legal Service is that nothing can be changed and those who were cut cannot be hired, then the Police will have to proceed with the recruitment of the 107 successful candidates only.