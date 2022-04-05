Legal gap separates families

Spouses and children of foreigners, who are recognized refugees or have the status of additional protection, have submitted complaints to the Ombudswoman because their applications for family reunion are being rejected.

As Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou Lottides noted in a report, due to a legal gap, the relevant Migration Department is rejecting the applications and as a result families remain separated.

The Ombudswoman suggests that irrespective of the legal gap, the Migration Department proceeds with any actions are necessary so that the family unity of the applicants would be safeguarded.

According to the report, during at least the last year many people staying in Cyprus have been affected by this legal gap.