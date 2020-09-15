Autopsy shows 18-year-old Katerina was not pregnant as announced initially

New data emerged after the legal autopsy on the body of 18-year-old Katerina Charalambous was concluded.

Charalambous died instantly in a terrible car accident that occurred on the Kivides- Kantou road on Sunday night.

The autopsy carried out by forensic pathologist Angeliki Papetta, in the presence of forensic pathologist Marios Matsakis on behalf of the family of the unfortunate Katerina, showed that the 18-year-old was not pregnant as initially announced.

Official cause of death (COD) of the 18-year-old was instantaneous death due to traumatic brain injury resulting from a fatal accident.

Meanwhile, police, states that the 18-year-old mother of two would be alive today if she had worn her seat belt.

The new fatal accident is attributed to reckless driving by the 21-year-old driver of the car and partner of the 18-year-old, police add.

Read more: 18-year-old mother of two, pregnant with third, dies in car accident