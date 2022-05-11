NewsLocalLecture on the history of the Limassol Archaeological Museum

Lecture on the history of the Limassol Archaeological Museum

The Limassol Municipality and the Antiquities Department are organizing a lecture on the history of the Archaeological Museum of the District of Limassol, within the framework of celebrations for the International Day of Museums.

The lecture will take place on Wednesday, 18 May at the Limassol Municipal Cultural Center and the speaker will be Giannis Violaris, an official of the Antiquities Department. The Limassol Mayor and the director of the Antiquities Department will also make speeches.

According to the website of the Antiquities Department, the Museum houses antiquities that cover the development of civilisation on the island from the 9th millennium to the end of the Roman period. The finds are the result of systematic and rescue excavations of the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus and of the foreign Archaeological Missions in the city and the district of Limassol as well.

 

By gavriella
