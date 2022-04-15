Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Habib in Cyprus for official visit

NewsLocalLebanon's Foreign Minister Habib in Cyprus for official visit

Lebanese Foreign Minister Αbdallah Βou Habib is visiting Cyprus on Friday for an official visit aiming to strengthen bilateral relations, according to an official announcement.

Talks with his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides will also focus on developments in the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region, the situation in war-torn Ukraine, EU-Lebanon relations etc.

In Nicosia, the Lebanese Foreign Minister will also be received by President Nicos Anastasiades and House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

Cyprus established its diplomatic mission in Beirut in 2002, and President Anastasiades paid a three-day official visit to Lebanon in June 2017.

More recently, ex foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides paid a working visit to Lebanon in March 2018.

 

