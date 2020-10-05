Lebanon issues arrest warrants for two in connection with Beirut port blast

Lebanon has requested the arrest of the foreign owner and captain of the ship which brought material which blew up at Beirut port August 4 causing devastation.
MV Rhosus owner is Cyprus-based Russian national Igor Grechushkin who bought the ship in 2012. And the captain has previously been named as Russian national Boris Prokoshev.
The judge leading the probe into the blast asked international police organisation Interpol to detain the two men, without publicly identifying them.
Some 190 people were killed when the improperly stored ammonium nitrate cargo exploded. The blast left 6,000 others injured and inflicted huge amounts of damage.