Lebanese national pleads guilty before Limassol court to terrorism acts

In a new twist, a Lebanese national arrested in November last year in connection with threats against the President of the Republic on Wednesday pleaded guilty to terrorism acts.

The guilty plead was made before Limassol District Court, Philenews reported on Thursday.

In particular, the 37-year-old Lebanese was living illegally in Cyprus and has been detained in the island’s central prison since his arrest at a Limassol district village.

The threats against the President were made on social media.

And investigations into possible terrorism acts were of preventive nature, police had said at the time of his arrest.