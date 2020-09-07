Lebanese migrants who approached Cyprus’ coasts in past days to be returned home

An operation by the port and naval police to return to Lebanon the migrants who approached Zygi yesterday is currently underway.

According to authorities, Cyprus chartered a boat and after supplying it with food, the migrants were boarded on it in order to take them back to Lebanon.

At the same time, as part of the same operation, port police took custody of the 30 Lebanese people who have been marooned off the shore of the free area of Famagusta since Saturday to also return them to their country.

Port and naval police are on alert.