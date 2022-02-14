“Learn a new language”: learning while having fun on February 18

How do we say “hello”, “good morning” or “thank you” in Arabic, Farsi, French or Somali?

Are you a language lover? Do you like having fun while learning a new language?



Would like to interact with migrants (residents at Kofinou camp) who wish to teach you some things in their native language?

If you answered YES in these questions, then this Language Cafe is for YOU!

Join us for this unique opportunity provided by the European project TANDEM