“Learn a new language”: learning while having fun on February 18

How do we say “hello”, “good morning” or “thank you” in Arabic, Farsi, French or Somali?
Are you a language lover? Do you like having fun while learning a new language?
Would like to interact with migrants (residents at Kofinou camp) who wish to teach you some things in their native language?
If you answered YES in these questions, then this Language Cafe is for YOU!
Join us for this unique opportunity provided by the European project TANDEM
Free snacks and drinks will be available for participants
The workshop will be fun, interactive, and educational
Covid measures will be observed. All participants need to have a mask and present a valid safe pass.
When Friday, February 18 from 5 pm till 8 pm
Where Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace 67-71 Lefkonos Str., Phaneromeni 1011 Nicosia
Location
Info