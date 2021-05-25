Leak of personal data of Education Ministry members

The Education Ministry has been informed by the Digital Security Authority / National CSITR-CY that a leak of a volume of personal data of Cypriot citizens coming from a social network they use has been spotted.

Among the users are people who state that the work for the Education Ministry. Part of the leak includes emails and telephone numbers.

The public is advised to be particularly careful when dealing with personal data and when receiving calls supposedly from banking institutions.

The Ministry will inform the persons affected so that they can take the necessary measures.