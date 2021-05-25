NewsLocalLeak of personal data of Education Ministry members

Leak of personal data of Education Ministry members

The Education Ministry has been informed by the Digital Security Authority / National CSITR-CY that a leak of a volume of personal data of Cypriot citizens coming from a social network they use has been spotted.

Among the users are people who state that the work for the Education Ministry. Part of the leak includes emails and telephone numbers.

The public is advised to be particularly careful when dealing with personal data and when receiving calls supposedly from banking institutions.

The Ministry will inform the persons affected so that they can take the necessary measures.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage awarded in European Heritage Awards

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros