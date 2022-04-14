Leaders of divided Cyprus meet after months, efforts to restart peace talks fail once again

Divided Cyprus’ two community leaders on Wednesday evening met face to face at a UN-organised event after more than six months but efforts to re-start the stalled reunification dialogue seem to have gone nowhere.

In fact, President Nicos Anastasiades later told journalists that the Turkish Cypriot side remained negative and intransigent on all proposals or issues raised with their unacceptable insistence on a two-state solution to be the basis of negotiations repeated.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following a Turkish invasion and continued occupation of territory in the breakaway north.

UN-brokered talks throughout the years provide for reunification based on a bi-zonal bi-communal federal system.

Meanwhile, a statement by the UN late on Wednesday said Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, attended the official launch of an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.

It also said: “(The launch) took place in the United Nations Protected Area, under the auspices of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Mr. Colin Stewart.

“The Action Plan was developed in response to a request by the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2587 (2021). On 27 January, in its resolution 2618 (2022), the United Nations Security Council welcomed the joint Action Plan and encouraged the sides to ensure the needs and perspectives of women are addressed in a future settlement.

“The Action Plan was presented this evening by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality to select representatives of women’s civil society organizations and the diplomatic community, marking an initial step to engage with diverse stakeholders to bring awareness of the action plan to the public and outline next steps.

“The Technical Committee on Gender Equality expressed their intention to conduct further outreach to civil society organizations, in particular, to women’s organizations and youth, along with other stakeholders, in order to solicit their views on the recommendations and how to include a gender perspective in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.”