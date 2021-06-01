Leader of victorious far-right ELAM announces bid for House presidency

Leader of far-right ELAM Christos Christou whose party almost doubled its showing in Sunday’s parliamentary election compared to the 2016 poll on Tuesday announced his candidacy as House Speaker.

ELAM, an anti-migrant nationalist party which wants to ban the burka and the niqab, got 6.8% of the vote, placing it fourth in voter preferences.

Christou is the first official runner for the high-profile post.

“We thank the 24,255 citizens who trusted us with their vote and allow ELAM to demand to play a stronger role in society,” Christou said in a written statement.

Links between Cyprus’ ELAM and Greece’s Golden Dawn have been well documented in the past.

Golden Dawn was outlawed as a criminal organisation by a Greek court in October 2020 and leading members jailed.

ELAM also rejects a long-standing objective to reunite Cyprus along the lines of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

This is a position held by Nicosia since its division following an illegal invasion by Turkey back in the summer of 1974.