Lawyers protest decision for partial transfer to Filoxenia building

The Supreme Court’s decision to transfer judges of the Nicosia District Court to the building of the former Filoxenia Hotel to hear backlogged cases, triggered a one-hour work stoppage not only by Nicosia lawyers but also by lawyers from other districts. The work-stoppage took place outside the Supreme Court.

It is noted that over the past few days, the Nicosia bar association carried out several efforts to convince the Supreme Court to review its decision.

According to a posting of the Nicosia bar association, the large number of participants sent the message that the lawyers want to participate in discussions on issues that directly affect them.