NewsLocalLawyers protest decision for partial transfer to Filoxenia building

Lawyers protest decision for partial transfer to Filoxenia building

Lawyers
Lawyers

The Supreme Court’s decision to transfer judges of the Nicosia District Court to the building of the former Filoxenia Hotel to hear backlogged cases, triggered a one-hour work stoppage not only by Nicosia lawyers but also by lawyers from other districts. The work-stoppage took place outside the Supreme Court.

It is noted that over the past few days, the Nicosia bar association carried out several efforts to convince the Supreme Court to review its decision.

According to a posting of the Nicosia bar association, the large number of participants sent the message that the lawyers want to participate in discussions on issues that directly affect them.

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid antigen testing units – 18 February 2022
Next articleUK: Eccentric designer Lismore’s spectacular exhibition on display in Coventry

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros