Lawmaker says investigation into “Yiannakis case” a mockery

Justice Minister Stefi Drakou said that four months after the turmoil caused by the case of Yiannis Yiannakis, the issue is under investigation.

This has angered lawmaker Irene Charalambidou who referred to mockery. In a posting on Facebook, Charalambidou wrote: “Four months after the revelation and they are still investigating a crystal-clear case. This is what they have told me. This is a mockery. I am going to ask them every month!”

It is reminded that the scandal which led to Yiannaki quitting his position initially arose after the Auditor General was informed that the grades on the former Volunteerism Commissioner’s high school diploma which was presented to the Cyprus Youth Board were forged.

A subsequent check also raised doubts about Yiannaki’s American University degree, since the faculty who signed the degree did not appear to be working at the University during that time.

