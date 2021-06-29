Law on legal gender recognition to be revisited

The President of the Republic is establishing a committee to examine once again and complete a draft law providing legal recognition of sex identity.

The issue has been a request by the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and transgender) community and although it has been in discussion since 2016, has not moved ahead. As the President’s adviser for Multiculturalism, Acceptance and Respect to Diversity, Costas Gavrielides said, the draft legislation for legal gender recognition was prepared when Ionas Nicolaou was Justice Minister and has been examined since them.

Since there has been immobility on the issue, the President will establish a committee to revisit the draft law so that it will be submitted to Parliament by September or October, Gavrielides added.