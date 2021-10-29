Law Office to take immediate action over Supreme Court’s customer data retention decision

The Law Office of the Republic will take two immediate actions to counter consequences from a Supreme Court decision that retention of customer data by telephone providers for six months is illegal.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday citing Deputy Attorney General Savvas Angelides.

He also said that the first one will be the evaluation of both the existing cases pending before the courts and those under investigation by the Police.

Secondly, the possibility of amending the legislation with the addition of targeted factors that will get the approval of the majority of the plenary will be reviewed.

In a decision earlier in the week seen as a blow to the Police force’s ability to combat crime, the Supreme Court decided by a seven to six majority that data retention is illegal.

Thus, it has prevented police from accessing information collected before a crime had been committed.

The decision not only affects future cases but also paves the way for appeals by people who were convicted based on their telephone data.