Law Office team studies British woman’s gang rape case post top court’s decision

A Law Office team is now studying the Supreme Court’s decision to clear a young British woman of falsely claiming she was raped by 12 Israelis in Ayia Napa in 2019, according to Philenews.

On Monday, the top court quashed the conviction against the then 19-year-old woman who had been found guilty of public mischief after her rape accusation.

The team’s task is to decide whether fresh investigations into the case which is under the radar of the media both at home and abroad should resume.

The team is studying all statements that police investigators had taken, along with the three given by the young woman. There is also independent testimony from a doctor who was the first to examine the victim at the night of the gang rape.

The case could re-open if the legal standing on the gang rape accusations is strong enough, an insider said.

The young woman had told police she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the holiday resort, but was charged with making the story up after signing a retraction statement 10 days later.

She was in a consensual relationship with one of the Israelis who was also 19, but told police he held her down while she was raped by a gang of 12 who also filmed it on their mobile phones.

The suspects were arrested but freed just days later and sent home.

Throughout numerous court hearings the woman maintained she was pressured by officers to withdraw the rape allegation.