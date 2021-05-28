Law Office critical over inaction by Agriculture Ministry on Natural 2000 sites protection

The Law Office is critical over the lack of action by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on ongoing proceedings concerning the protection and management of Natura 2000 sites.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the Law Office has openly warned over the apparent inaction on recommendations made on this by the European Commission.

The Commission has systematically and persistently called for action on the infringement of the Directive 92/43/ EEC of May 21,1992 on the conservation of natural habitats and wild fauna and flora.

Cyprus is already confronted with two violation proceedures concerning the bloc’s Directive 92/43/ΕC.

The first infringement procedure concerns the incorrect application of Article 3 (2) and Article 4 (1) of Directive 92/43 / EEC, as well as Article 4 (1) and (2) of Directive 2009/147 / EC Of the European Parliament and of the Council of 30 November 2009 on the conservation of wild birds (formerly Directive 79/409 / EEC).

The Commission has sent a warning letter to Cypiot authorities on 17/5/2018 and a reasoned opinion on 30/10/2020.

The second infringement procedure concerns the misapplication of Article 6 (3) and Article 7 of Directive 92/43 / EEC of 21 May 1992 on the conservation of natural habitats and of wild fauna and flora.

On this, the Commission sent a warning letter to the Cypriot authorities on 27/11/2019.