News Local Law for protection of welfare of animals voted

Law for protection of welfare of animals voted

The Ministry of Agriculture hailed the voting of the bill to protect the welfare of animals by the plenary session of Parliament this afternoon.

According to an announcement, the Ministry noted that the law was prepared by the Ministry and approved by the Council of Ministers following negotiations with all parties involved aiming at maximum concession. The law introduces important provisions increasing fines for abusing animals, giving power to authorities to confiscate animals in case of abuse and assign their care to other people, it is prohibited to tie dogs in public areas during walks, animals cannot be kept on terraces, and finally committees are being established to promote policies and programs for the welfare of animals.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleEU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug
Next articleLabor Minister: Support schemes averted drastic rise in unemployment

Top Stories

Local

220 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 84, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister: Support schemes averted drastic rise in unemployment

gavriella -
The package launched by the government to support employees and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic has averted a drastic rise in unemployment, Minister of...
Read more
Local

Law for protection of welfare of animals voted

gavriella -
The Ministry of Agriculture hailed the voting of the bill to protect the welfare of animals by the plenary session of Parliament this afternoon. According...
Read more
World

EU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug

gavriella -
The European Commission on Thursday (November 26) fined pharmaceutical company Teva and its now subsidiary Cephalon 60.5 million euros for agreeing to delay a...
Read more
Local

‘Smart and green’ cities in Cyprus soon, Chief Scientist tells CNA

gavriella -
Can research and innovation provide solutions to better serve the citizen and reduce pollution in cities? The answer is that in practice this does...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

220 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 84, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The...
Read more
Local

Labor Minister: Support schemes averted drastic rise in unemployment

gavriella -
The package launched by the government to support employees and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic has averted a drastic rise in unemployment, Minister of...
Read more
Local

‘Smart and green’ cities in Cyprus soon, Chief Scientist tells CNA

gavriella -
Can research and innovation provide solutions to better serve the citizen and reduce pollution in cities? The answer is that in practice this does...
Read more
Local

Sources predict measures across Cyprus to contain pandemic

gavriella -
The most likely scenario on measures to contain the pandemic of Covid-19, expected to be decided at a meeting, on Friday, of the scientific...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros