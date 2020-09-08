News Local Lavrov says Russia monitors situation in East Med and is ready to...

Lavrov says Russia monitors situation in East Med and is ready to assist

Nikos Anastasiades and Sergey Lavrov underlined the mutual respect, support and solidarity that distinguish the relations between Cyprus and Russia in their tête-à-tête meeting today.

Lavrov stressed that his country is monitoring the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and is ready for any contribution to the development of a genuine dialogue towards mutually acceptable solutions.

“Our position on the Cyprus problem is that its solution must be based on the relevant UN resolutions, and we hope for the quickest resumption of the dialogue between the communities and the fastest solution of the Cyprus issue.

We are monitoring the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean regarding your relations with Turkey. We are ready to provide every assistance in developing a genuine dialogue towards mutually acceptable solutions”, he said.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, Lavrov said “you are well aware of our position on the Cyprus issue, the solution of which must be based on the relevant UN resolutions” and expressed hope that the dialogue between the two communities will soon resume so that there is a quick solution of the Cyprus problem.

He added that there are outside players such as the United States who are trying to create lines and contribute to conflicts rather than peaceful solutions.

The Russian FM went on to say that this is unfortunate because in the Eastern Mediterranean other approaches are needed, peaceful ways of promoting interests, adding that compromise and dialogue are the only solutions that can contribute to the peaceful resolution of any issue.

“We are open for the development of our dialogue with our Cypriot friends on the bilateral agenda and in international affairs” the Russian FM concluded.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
