Lava bursts from new opening on La Palma’s volcano

NewsWorldLava bursts from new opening on La Palma's volcano

Streams of lava flowed from a new opening on La Palma’s volcano on Sunday (November 28), as the eruption entered its 10th week.

Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (INVOLCAN) said one new lava vent opened overnight on the Cumbre Vieja volcano, as huge clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.

La Palma airport was finally able to reopen on Sunday after cleaning services removed the accumulation of ash from the past days, airport operator Aena said.

Until Saturday (November 27), the lava stream had engulfed 1,1151 hectares of land, according to La Palma local authorities, and the eruption has damaged or destroyed nearly 2,700 buildings, forcing the evacuation of thousands from their homes on the island.

By gavriella
