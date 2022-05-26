NewsLocal“Laundry of happiness” at the child oncology clinic

Children hospitalized at the oncology clinic of the Makarios Hospital, who have hang out their “laundry of happiness” at the floors of the clinic are sending their own messages of optimism and hope.

The children designed T-shirts and wrote on them what happiness means for them, particularly at this difficult times they are going through.

As noted by Georgia Solomou, coordinator of this action, on Saturday 28 May the T-shirts will come down and will be transferred by bicycle to the biggest laundry ever that will be exhibited in the capital. Additionally, Mrs. Solomou expressed her emotion about the participation of the kindergarten and elementary school of Rizokaprasso in this activity.

By gavriella
