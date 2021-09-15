Launch of the 2021 population census website

In view of the conduct of the 2021 population census on October 1st, the Statistical Service announces the launch of the census website at www.census2021.cystat.gov.cy.

Through the website, citizens can be informed, among other things, about the way the census will be conducted, the legal framework, the information that will be collected as well as the measures that will be implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Statistical Service will provide information to the citizens regarding the progress of the census with relevant announcements throughout the data collection period.