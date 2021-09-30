Laughing gas ampoules found in Famagusta district

NewsLocalLaughing gas ampoules found in Famagusta district

Thousands of ampoules believed to contain nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas were found during an operation in the district of Famagusta by the members of the Police and the Customs Department.

Some 38,400 ampoules were found and were confiscated in 32 boxes of the warehouse of a company.

The research took place on Wednesday at noon in the presence of the company’s owner, following a tip.

Nitrous dioxide is a pharmaceutical product exclusively used for medical purposes and is only administered under the supervision of a doctor since its use is dangerous.

By gavriella
