Latest risk assessment on travelers issued on Tuesday

The latest risk assessment issued on Tuesday by the government indicates that only travelers from Malta are on the green list – as far as EU member states goes.

And, from third countries, all those from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrein and Saudi Arabia are on the green list.

Travelers arriving from green countries are free of any testing or self-isolation requirements, according to an official announcement which also wars that the list is

updated frequently. The update is based on the prevailing epidemiological state of play of each and every country.

Orange Category countries, that is with a possibly low risk but greater uncertainty compared to the Green Category, includes the EU’s France, Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Also, the small states of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City.

As for third countries, the list has Australia, Japan, Canada, Qatar, China – including Hong Kong and Macau – New Zealand, South Korea, Uruguay, Rwanda and Chile.

Passengers coming from Orange Category countries are required to undergo a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a certificate showing a negative PCR result.

Passengers from this Category who are Cypriot citizens and their family members (alien spouses and their underage children), and persons legally residing in the Republic, may undergo the molecular examination upon arrival in the Republic.

Provided that they fulfill one of the following preconditions:

Passengers who have been vaccinated with at least the 1st dose of vaccines approved by the Republic, or Passengers aged 16 to 18 who have been vaccinated with at least the 1st dose of vaccines approved by the Republic, or Minor passengers between 12 and 15 years old, or Passengers who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, upon presentation of a relevant certificate from the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

It is noted that the examination cost will be borne by themselves and in addition, such persons shall remain in self-isolation until the test result is issued.

Red Category countries, that is increased risk countries compared to the Green and Orange Categories, are the EU’s Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, and Finland.

Along with the small state of San Marino and Schengen members: Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.

Third countries: Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Jordan, Israel, Belarus, Lebanon, Oman, Ukraine, Russia, Serbia and Singapore.

Passengers coming from Red Category countries are required to: a) undergo a PCR laboratory test within 72 hours prior to departure proving a negative PCR result and b) undergo a laboratory test upon their arrival in the Republic of Cyprus.

The examination cost will be borne by themselves and in addition, such persons should remain in self-isolation until the test result is issued.