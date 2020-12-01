News World Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Staff of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control labels a blood sample of mayor Christoph Spieles as part of a local corona monitoring study following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kupferzell, Germany, May 19, 2020, to prepare for a possible second wave of COVID-19. Marijan Murat/Pool via Reuters

More than 62.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,464,200​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

In the meantime, Germany could face a third COVID-19 wave if citizens are careless in the coming weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned.

At the same time, a U.S. official said Americans could begin receiving vaccinations before Christmas, after Moderna became the second vaccine maker likely to receive U.S. emergency authorization.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* COVID-19 infections have fallen by 30% during England’s month-long national lockdown, and the virus is now in retreat, a large-scale study of more than 100,000 volunteers showed.

* British minister Robert Jenrick said he was relaxing rules to allow shops to stay open for longer over Christmas and in January.

* A Russian hospital said it began civilian coronavirus vaccinations last week.

AMERICAS

* The United States recorded 10,000 coronavirus deaths and over 1.1 million new cases last week, although state and health officials have said the Thanksgiving holiday likely caused numbers to be under-reported.

* Canada on Monday will unveil new spending plans and detail the cost of its emergency support measures as a harsh second wave of infections forces renewed health restrictions across the country.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand was racing to track down about 200 people in its northern provinces to stop a potential outbreak, after three Thai nationals entered the country illegally from Myanmar and tested positive days later.

* Philippines extended partial restrictions in the capital region until the end of the year, with the government urging Filipinos to limit Christmas gatherings.

* Vietnam confirmed its first locally transmitted case in nearly three months.

* Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen banned wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey will impose a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends, as the death toll hits a record high for an eighth consecutive day.

* Deaths from malaria due to disruptions during the pandemic to services designed to tackle the mosquito-borne disease will far exceed those killed by COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organization warned.

* Oman will resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, state media said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Novavax said it has pushed back the start of a U.S.-based, late-stage trial for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and now expects it to begin in the coming weeks instead of this month.

* Russia plans to begin mass trials of its second coronavirus vaccine, EpiVacCorona, on people aged over 18 on Monday, the RIA news agency cited the consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets dipped to close a record-breaking month as the prospect of a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year and further central bank stimulus measures eclipsed immediate concerns about the spiking pandemic.

* Italy approved new measures to support businesses hit by the second wave of the pandemic and Canada will unveil new spending plans.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDo any mink in Poland have COVID-19? New findings raise doubts
Next articleLocal showers, yellow alert for thunderstorms on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

UN envoy Lute meets separately divided island’s leaders

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General`s special envoy Jane Holl Lute on Tuesday will have separate meetings with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin...
Read more
Local

Additional health services – including dental care – now under Gesy

Annie Charalambous -
Preventive dental care, out-patients treatment for mental health, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and visits to clinical dieticians are among the new services under...
Read more
World

UK to rule on trans clinic giving teens puberty-blocking drugs

Annie Charalambous -
A British court will rule on Tuesday whether children aged 17 and under will need a judge's approval to take puberty-blocking drugs in a...
Read more
Local

Local showers, yellow alert for thunderstorms on Tuesday

Annie Charalambous -
Local showers throughout the island on Tuesday with a yellow alert for isolated, strong thunderstorms in effect from 5:30 in the morning till four...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
More than 62.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,464,200​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK to rule on trans clinic giving teens puberty-blocking drugs

Annie Charalambous -
A British court will rule on Tuesday whether children aged 17 and under will need a judge's approval to take puberty-blocking drugs in a...
Read more
World

Do any mink in Poland have COVID-19? New findings raise doubts

Annie Charalambous -
Veterinary inspectors say they have found no evidence of COVID-19 among mink at a farm in northern Poland where other scientists reported finding eight...
Read more
World

Mental health in the workplace, saved by bots and apps?

Annie Charalambous -
We are all familiar with the challenges of 2020, but we may still be underestimating how deep and wide they go. Seven in 10 employees...
Read more
World

Time is running out for Brexit trade deal, Britain and EU say

Annie Charalambous -
Britain and the European Union cautioned each other on Monday that time was running out for a Brexit trade deal as negotiators sparred over...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros