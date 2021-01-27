News World Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to procure adequate vaccine supplies.

EUROPE

* The daily number of new coronavirus infections in France stayed above 20,000 on average for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, while hospitalisations reached an eight-week high of 27,041.

* Portugal’s government was urged to transfer COVID-19 patients abroad as deaths hit a record high and the oxygen supply system of a large hospital near Lisbon partly failed from overuse.

* Serbia plans to spend about 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in loans and subsidies to businesses and payments to pensioners and other citizens to help them cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China recorded its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks, with the country administering about 22.8 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

* South Korean authorities were scrambling to contain coronavirus outbreaks centred around Christian schools as the country reported a jump in infections.

* Australia recorded a 10th straight day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales to relax restrictions.

* COVID-19 vaccination programmes in China and India will stretch until late 2022 due to the sheer size of their population, and more than 85 poor countries will not have widespread access to vaccines before 2023, a study showed.

AMERICAS

* The Biden administration is “actively looking” at expanding mandatory COVID-19 testing to travelers on U.S. domestic flights, a senior Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said.

* The U.S. Small Business Administration said it had approved 400,000 more pandemic relief loans worth $35 billion and was trying to fix issues operational snags with the program raised by lenders.

* Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro approved a group of private sector firms to buy 33 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca Plc, as the country approached a total caseload of nine million.

* Mexico’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized within days.

* A volunteer in the local Peruvian trial of a coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s Sinopharm Group Co Ltd has died from COVID-19-related pneumonia.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Serum Institute of India will supply Saudi Arabia with 3 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses priced at $5.25 each in about a week on behalf of the British drugmaker.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The World Health Organization issued recommendations on the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and said it was working with the company to accelerate its approval of the shot for WHO emergency use listing.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian equities slipped as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s guidance on its monetary policy, while futures for U.S. tech shares jumped after strong earnings from Microsoft.

* Irish consumer sentiment dropped sharply in January as the country went from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the European Union before Christmas to one of the highest in the new year, a survey has found.

* There is a high risk of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases derailing the world economy this year, according to a firm majority of economists in a Reuters poll, who forecast global GDP would reach pre-pandemic levels within two years.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Top Stories

World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million as infections rise in Europe and Americas and the Asia-Pacific region scrambles to contain fresh outbreaks, while governments hurry to...
Read more
Local

Police fine 125 citizens, three premises for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 125 citizens and 3 managers of establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM congratulates new US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

Annie Charalambous -
Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has congratulated Anthony Blinken on his confirmation by the Senate to be America's next top diplomat. “I look forward to working...
Read more
Local

Cyprus has some 140 homeless today, this number could rise to over 750

Annie Charalambous -
There are some 140 homeless people in Cyprus today but this number could rise to over 750 if asylum seekers now housed in hostels...
Read more
Photos

The Aurora Borealis is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland

Andreas Nicolaides -
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the sky in Enontekio in Lapland, Finland January 25, 2021. Picture taken January 25, 2021.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Scientists in Greece find 20 million year-old petrified tree

Annie Charalambous -
Greek scientists on the volcanic island of Lesbos say they have found a rare fossilized tree whose branches and roots are still intact after...
Read more
World

Turkey bans parties at ski resorts after Covid curfew backlash

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has banned music and parties at ski resorts after footage of crowded party scenes provoked anger in a country which has endured two months...
Read more
World

UK to unveil hotel quarantine plans, public told not to book vacations

Annie Charalambous -
Britain will announce on Tuesday whether it will bring in mandatory quarantine in hotels for some or all arrivals, the country's coronavirus vaccination minister...
Read more
World

Sokratis joins Olympiakos after Arsenal exit

Annie Charalambous -
Former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Greek Super League champions...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros