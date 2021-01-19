News World Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

An independent panel has said Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

And they criticised the World Health Organization for not declaring an international emergency until January 30.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE

* Euro zone finance ministers pledged continued fiscal support for their economies on Monday and discussed the design of post-pandemic recovery plans as the European Commission warned the COVID-19 crisis was making the bloc’s economic imbalances worse.

* Faced with new record infection rates, Spain has begun giving second shots of coronavirus vaccines to elderly nursing home residents.

* The Czech Republic has confirmed the detection of the new, more transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in Britain.

* Germany’s health minister said new measures would be needed to slow the spread of new, more infectious variants of the virus, including more health checks for cross-border commuters and intensified gene sequencing of virus samples.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the government will extend social distancing measures due to expire this week as the city remains on heightened alert after the number of COVID-19 infections climbed back into triple digits.

* Australian authorities said mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving for the Australian Open tennis tournament was essential to stop COVID-19, as the country recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday.

* New Zealand said it was looking to secure a small batch of COVID-19 vaccines early to protect its high-risk workers, as pressure mounts on the government to vaccinate its population.

* Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said, two days after AstraZeneca’s vaccine developed with Oxford University received a similar authorization.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to quickly extend travel restrictions barring travel by most people who have recently been in much of Europe and Brazil soon after President Donald Trump lifted those requirements effective Jan. 26.

* Brazil kicked off a nationwide COVID-19 immunization program on Monday by distributing doses of a vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech following an emergency use authorization, although the pace of vaccination will depend on delayed imports.

* Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government aimed to compensate for a reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc with those from other providers.

* The United States called on China to allow an expert team from the WHO to interview “care givers, former patients and lab workers” in the central city of Wuhan, and ensure its access to medical data and samples.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco’s health ministry confirmed on Monday its first imported case of the more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus first discovered in the UK.

* South Africa, which has yet to receive its first coronavirus vaccine doses, will be getting 9 million from Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Previous infection with the coronavirus may offer less protection against the new variant first identified in South Africa, scientists said on Monday, although they hope that vaccines will still work.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as investors wagered China’s economic strength would help underpin growth in the region, even as pandemic lockdowns threatened to lengthen the road to recovery in the West.

* Oil prices fell slightly on Monday as a stronger dollar, fears over soaring COVID-19 cases and the slow pace of vaccination against the coronavirus outweighed a better-than-expected quarterly rebound for China’s economy.

* European companies hit by COVID-19 could issue “hybrid” shares to plug a predicted capital gap of up to 600 billion euros ($723.48 billion) when government relief measures expire as vaccination programmes are rolled out.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund said the global economic outlook remained highly uncertain given the pandemic, and a growing divergence between rich and poor countries required the IMF to find more resources.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreek President praises Olympic medallist for breaking abuse silence
Next articleNational Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center  ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration 

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus-UAE review prospects of advancing bilateral relations

Annie Charalambous -
The foreign ministers of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have reviewed the prospects of advancing relations between the two friendly nations across all...
Read more
Local

New covid-19 cases on the decrease but hospital admissions on the rise in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
New coronavirus cases in Cyprus were on the decrease over the past couple of days but health experts are cautiously optimistic that the strict...
Read more
Local

Approval of revised Cyprus 2021 budget closer but still not certain

Annie Charalambous -
It seems that approval of Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget which is to be put to the vote before parliament on Thursday is almost certain...
Read more
Photos

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center  ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration 

Andreas Nicolaides -
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18,...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
An independent panel has said Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak. And they...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greek President praises Olympic medallist for breaking abuse silence

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's president has praised Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou for dissolving "a conspiracy of silence" by reporting a historic allegation of sexual assault by...
Read more
World

Turkey orders 238 detained in military probe over Gulen links

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has ordered the arrest of 238 people in an operation targeting suspects in the military allegedly linked to a Muslim preacher who Ankara...
Read more
World

Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny

gavriella -
Germany on Monday demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detained on Sunday on his return to Russia, and said it would discuss...
Read more
World

Memorial for COVID-19 victims in Washington

gavriella -
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the more than 200,000 people nationwide...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros