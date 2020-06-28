News World Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A voter is seen at a polling station during the second round of mayoral elections, delayed by more than three months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Paris, France, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Last updated: 28/06/2020 09:49

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, a milestone in the spread of the disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, click here.

EUROPE

* Zurich’s health authority said it had ordered a 10-day quarantine for almost 300 guests and staff of a nightclub after a reveller tested positive for the coronavirus and had been proven to have infected others during his outing.

* A growing number of COVID-19 cases among people under 35 years of age is a “worrying trend,” Ireland’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said on Saturday as the country reported the highest number of new infections for two weeks.

* Spain is to uphold a ban on cruise liners from docking at its ports to stop the coronavirus spread, according to a ministerial order published on Saturday.

AMERICAS

* Five states hit record daily highs for coronavirus cases on Saturday, and Vice President Mike Pence cancelled planned campaign events in hard-hit areas as the virus surged in the U.S. South and West, halting economic reopening plans.

* Workers at California’s Disneyland Resort protested from their cars on Saturday, arguing the Walt Disney Co has not agreed to adequate protections for employees when the destination reopens to the public.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia’s Victoria state will implement mandatory coronavirus tests for returning travellers after a sharp spike in infections over the past two weeks, the state’s premier said on Sunday.

* India reported over 17,000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s total above 500,000, federal health ministry data showed on Saturday, with infections surging in major cities including the capital New Delhi.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks as the country faces a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and deaths.

* Tunisia reopened its land, sea and air borders for the first time in more than three months on Saturday after it announced it had brought the coronavirus outbreak under control.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazil announced on Saturday it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca that has shown promise to fight the pandemic.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Delta Air Lines said late on Friday it will soon send warning notices to about 2,500 pilots regarding possible furloughs at the airline, as the industry takes a huge blow after the pandemic slashed air travel demand.

(Reuters)

Pictured: A voter is seen at a polling station during the second round of mayoral elections, delayed by more than three months due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Paris, France, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleOne arrested for Paphos fatal labour accident
Next article18 catering businesses booked in 24 hrs for flouting Covid decrees, large majority in Paphos

Top Stories

Local

MoL launches 4th period of support scheme applications for businesses, unemployed

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry has launched the online application process for the 4th period of its support schemes addressed to businesses and the unemployed that...
Read more
World

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Josephine Koumettou -
Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Poland's tense relationship with the European Union...
Read more
World

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

Josephine Koumettou -
A shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. The incident...
Read more
World

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Josephine Koumettou -
Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test...
Read more
Local

Two arrivals at Paphos airport on Sunday, none yesterday

Josephine Koumettou -
Two more flights from Thessaloniki and Israel are scheduled to arrive at Paphos airport on Sunday within the third phase of easing of Coronavirus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Poles face long lines, coronavirus limits in presidential vote

Josephine Koumettou -
Poles stood in long lines to vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election that could reshape Poland's tense relationship with the European Union...
Read more
World

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

Josephine Koumettou -
A shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said. The incident...
Read more
World

Wearing face masks, French voters return to delayed municipal elections

Josephine Koumettou -
Voters in France donned face masks to cast their ballots on Sunday in a delayed second round of country-wide municipal elections, a mid-term test...
Read more
World

One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville

Josephine Koumettou -
One person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky's Jefferson Square Park, which has become a centre...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros