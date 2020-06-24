News World Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A woman wearing a protective face mask is seen in Red Square before the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Last updated: 24/06/2020 08:37

Latin America’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with few signs of the outbreak easing in a region marked by crowded cities and high poverty levels.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.26 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 475,880 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Wednesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, click here.

EUROPE

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 587 to 191,449, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month, but cautioned people that they would still need to act responsibly.

* England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, said he expects significant levels of the coronavirus to be circulating through until next year, warning the battle with the virus will be a long haul.

* The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia put two municipalities back into lockdown until June 30 after an outbreak at a meatpacking plant.

AMERICAS

* The United States saw a 25% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended June 21, compared with the previous seven days, as Arizona, Florida and Texas experienced record surges in new infections, a Reuters analysis found.

* Colombia’s lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus will continue until July 15.

* Venezuela’s western Zulia state has emerged as a hot spot for the pandemic as poorly supplied hospitals and chronic shortages of water and power make it difficult to prevent the disease from spreading.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus infection in a person returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission.

* Australia’s second most populous state on Wednesday said a man in his 80s died overnight from the coronavirus, the country’s first death from the virus in more than a month.

* Tokyo will record “quite a large number” of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

* China had 12 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on June 23, down from 22 during the previous day.

* Beijing’s mass testing will soon enter a “fast track”, a senior municipal health official said, suggesting that COVID-19 screening in China’s capital is about to gather pace.

* Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Korea’s largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25, the prime minister’s media adviser said.

* Saudi Arabia is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the haj to around 1,000, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazil is likely to sign a contract this week to produce a trial vaccine developed by Oxford University to guard against the novel coronavirus, the country’s interim health minister Eduardo Pazuello said.

* South African drug company Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, Chief Executive Stephen Saad told Reuters.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said it has received $71 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up production of the company’s devices that are used to administer its experimental COVID-19 vaccine into the skin.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* India’s oil imports in May hit the lowest since October 2011 as refiners with brimming storage cut purchases after a continuous decline in fuel demand, preliminary data obtained from industry sources showed.

* New Zealand’s central bank kept rates unchanged and maintained its pace of quantitative easing, but struck a dovish tone by flagging it was ready to ease policy to restore an economy hit by the pandemic.

* Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in May and business activity contracted moderately this month.

* The German economy will shrink by 6.5% this year, the government’s council of economic advisors said.

* Heightened uncertainty in India has led to a surge in currency in circulation as people hoard cash or park money in accessible deposits to safeguard themselves against salary cuts or job losses.

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
