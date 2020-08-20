News World Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, according to Reuters.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The British government is set to drop Croatia from its quarantine-free list on Thursday, The Telegraph reported.

* France registered 3,776 new infections on Wednesday but President Emmanuel Macron again ruled out imposing another national lockdown.

* Norway said it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22.

AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested a reported decision by regulators to put on hold an emergency authorization for its use could be politically motivated.

* The White House pushed for Congress to take up a narrow coronavirus economic relief bill that Democrats have long rejected.

* New York City teachers threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month.

* Brazil reported more than 49,200 new cases and 1,212 additional deaths and its health ministry said the virus’ spread in the country could be about to slow.

* Cases in Colombia surpassed 500,000 on Wednesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Infections have spread nationwide from a church in Seoul, raising fears that one of the world’s virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said.

* India reported a record daily jump of 69,652 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, and deaths rose by 977 to 53,866.

* Australian state of Victoria, the country’s COVID-19 hot spot, reported a small daily increase in new infections with 240 cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran’s official death toll topped 20,000, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours.

* Egypt will require all people entering the country to present Polymerase Chain Reaction test results for COVID-19 on arrival from Sept. 1.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Regeneron and Roche are teaming up on an investigational antibody cocktail against COVID-19.

* Abu Dhabi’s G42 Healthcare has signed a preliminary agreement with Israel’s NanoScent to develop, distribute, and manufacture a test that detects COVID-19 from exhaled air, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

* Cuba kicks off clinical trials next week of a potential coronavirus vaccine called “Soberana 01” (“Sovereign 01”) developed by its state-run Finlay Institute, with results due in February, state-run media said.

* South Korea’s Green Cross Corp has received regulatory approval for phase II human clinical trials of its experimental coronavirus plasma treatment drug.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian equities and U.S. futures fell, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s cautious view of the economy, tensions with China and new clusters of coronavirus infections.

* The World Trade Organization said its goods trade barometer hit a record low, suggesting global merchandise trade registered a historic fall in the second quarter.

* Britain’s economy will not fully recover from its current historic downturn for at least two years, a Reuters poll of economists found.

At the same time, a Reuters tally shows that more than 22.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 785,306​ have died.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBehind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe’s course
Next articleObama slams Trump as unfit, says U.S. democracy is at risk

Top Stories

Photos

Coronavirus disease outbreak, in Kolkata

Andreas Nicolaides -
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity...
Read more
World

Orangutan found on palm oil plantation returned to the wild

Annie Charalambous -
A Bornean orangutan found on an Indonesian palm plantation has been rescued and returned to the forest, a conservation group said on Wednesday, the...
Read more
Local

Violation of covid-19 measures leads to 37 fines in 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus police booked 10 establishments and 27 individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours. A total of 808...
Read more
Local

Covid-19 scare drops travel prices from Cyprus to Greece to low bottom

Annie Charalambous -
The rising number of coronavirus cases in Greece over the past few weeks has forced airline ticket prices from Cyprus to Athens or Salonika...
Read more
World

Obama slams Trump as unfit, says U.S. democracy is at risk

Annie Charalambous -
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Orangutan found on palm oil plantation returned to the wild

Annie Charalambous -
A Bornean orangutan found on an Indonesian palm plantation has been rescued and returned to the forest, a conservation group said on Wednesday, the...
Read more
World

Obama slams Trump as unfit, says U.S. democracy is at risk

Annie Charalambous -
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting...
Read more
World

Behind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe’s course

Annie Charalambous -
Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron meet on Thursday in a medieval island fortress in the Mediterranean to chart the next steps for...
Read more
World

No parties or festivals for Mykonos starting Friday

Maria Bitar -
Special restriction measures will be imposed in Mykonos and Halkidiki, Greece's Civil Protection General Secretariat said today Wednesday. At an extraordinary meeting that was concluded...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros