News World Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections.

The United States continues to be the country with the biggest caseload, but the CDC has said people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reported a record daily jump of 75,760 infections on Thursday, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million. Deaths rose by 1,023, pushing the toll to 60,472.

* South Korea reported 441 new cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early-March.

* Australia’s Victoria state — epicentre of the nation’s second wave of COVID-19 infections — reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months.

EUROPE

* Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected novel coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control.

* Phil Hogan quit as the EU’s Trade Commissioner after days of pressure over allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to his native Ireland.

* Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October.

AMERICAS

* Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, as per a CNBC report.

* Canada’s National Research Council (NRC) said it has ended its partnership for a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino Biologics, saying the Chinese company lacks the authority to ship the vaccine at this time.

* Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 370,188.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Gaza will remain in lockdown at least until Sunday, health officials said after reporting two deaths and 26 COVID-19 cases in the first public outbreak of the disease in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

* Kenya’s president extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19.

* Abbott Laboratories said it won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5.

* British military scientists discovered that a product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19, Sky News reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares touched two-year peaks on Thursday in the wake of Wall Street’s record run as cheap cash drove up big-cap tech darlings, although Sino-U.S. tensions caused caution to creep in as the session progressed.

* South Korea’s central bank cut its 2020 GDP forecast on concerns about the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

* Japanese financial institutions may see credit costs balloon to levels hit during the global financial crisis if a resurgence in infections hammer the economy, Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki said.

* France will erase the $117.89 billion cost of its economic recovery plan from its debt pile by 2025, its prime minister said.

* Mexico’s economy in the second quarter contracted the most since the Great Depression, despite a partial recovery in June.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCommission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector
Next articleUK-U.S. in talks to introduce “air bridge” between London and New York

Top Stories

World

UK-U.S. in talks to introduce “air bridge” between London and New York

Annie Charalambous -
The UK and U.S. governments are in talks to introduce an "air bridge" between London and New York to enable travellers to sidestep quarantine, The Telegraph...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections. The United...
Read more
Local

Commission approves €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support pig sector

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission has approved a €500,000 Cypriot scheme to support the pig sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, according...
Read more
World

Greece plans to extend its western territorial waters

Annie Charalambous -
Greece plans to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late on...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times

Annie Charalambous -
Thursday will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times and variable moderate winds, three to four Beaufort. Temperatures will rise to 38 C...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK-U.S. in talks to introduce “air bridge” between London and New York

Annie Charalambous -
The UK and U.S. governments are in talks to introduce an "air bridge" between London and New York to enable travellers to sidestep quarantine, The Telegraph...
Read more
World

Greece plans to extend its western territorial waters

Annie Charalambous -
Greece plans to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12 miles, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said late on...
Read more
World

Turkey gave Hamas members passports, Israel says

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has given passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, a senior Israeli diplomat said on Wednesday, describing the move as "a very...
Read more
World

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Maria Bitar -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros