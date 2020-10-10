News World Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 shattered records for new cases in the U.S. Midwest, while Europe surpassed 100,000 daily cases for the first time after countries including Russia and the UK saw no respite in the mounting number of infections every day in the past five days.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* France, Switzerland, Poland and Bulgaria reported record daily rises in cases.

* Spain’s Socialist-led government invoked a state of emergency to re-impose a partial lockdown for several million people in and around Madrid.

* European Union countries agreed to a common “traffic light” system to guide them on COVID-19 testing or quarantines on EU tourists and other non-essential travellers during the pandemic.

* Ukraine will open more hospitals to accept COVID-19 patients amid a recent spike in new cases.

AMERICAS

* Canada is at a tipping point in the fight against a second wave of cases and health care workers are increasingly swamped, PM Justin Trudeau said.

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach agreement on a COVID-19 stimulus package.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Nepal’s total infections passed 100,000, the health ministry said, and are rising at a faster rate than both Pakistan and Bangladesh which have far larger populations.

* China said it has joined a global COVID-19 vaccine initiative co-led by the World Health Organization.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Oman will re-introduce a night-time ban on movement and enforce the overnight closure of shops and public places between Oct. 11 and 24, state media reported.

* Iran said large numbers of cases meant its hospitals would not treat non-emergency patients and extended a lockdown in the capital, which has been the hardest hit, for a second week.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. government expects to be able to provide at no cost more than 1 million doses of antibody treatments for COVID-19 similar to the one President Donald Trump received to treat his illness, according to a top U.S. health official.

* Nevada’s recent ban on the use of Quidel Corp’s Sofia and Becton Dickinson and Co’s Veritor point-of-care antigen tests for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities violates federal law, a U.S. government official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Coronavirus border closures and restrictions have stranded nearly 3 million migrants around the world who want to return home but cannot, the U.N. migration agency said.

* British finance minister Rishi Sunak took fresh steps to try to stave off a surge in unemployment, offering extra help for businesses and people who are forced to stop work during local lockdowns.

* The Reserve Bank of India left key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, while keeping policy accommodative to help pull the coronavirus-ravaged economy out of its worst slump in four decades.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEU agrees common ‘traffic light’ system for coronavirus travel
Next articleArmenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire

Top Stories

World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more
Local

Sunday, October 25, is when clocks go back by one hour

Annie Charalambous -
On October 25, the last Sunday of the month, clocks will go back by one hour at four in the morning so that winter...
Read more
World

I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak...
Read more
Local

Paphos man arrested for threatening daughter’s friends with a gun

Annie Charalambous -
Police have arrested a 52-year-old tavern owner from Paphos after he threatened with a gun two young men who were eating kebab in their...
Read more
Local

Man in Lakatamia finds stranger dead in his home

Annie Charalambous -
A Greek Cypriot man on Saturday morning found a stranger lying dead in his home in Lakatamia, Nicosia. Police said criminal act is ruled out...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s Far East

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Russia's Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response...
Read more
World

I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak...
Read more
World

Trump to resume campaigning; second debate cancelled

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump will resume in-person campaigning on Saturday after being side-lined by a case of COVID-19, but a debate next week against...
Read more
World

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire

Annie Charalambous -
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire, starting from 12:00 on Saturday, to exchange prisoners and bodies of those...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros