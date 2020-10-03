News World Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Migrants who returned from their hometown wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a rapid antigen testing campaign at a railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October, 3, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the presidential race a month before the Nov. 3 election.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, click here.

AMERICAS

* U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence’s spokesman said on Friday.

* Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a “tough guy.”

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India’s coronavirus death toll passed 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

* South Korean police mobilised hundreds of buses to head off any political rallies in Seoul on Saturday, with authorities determined to prevent another cluster of coronavirus cases emerging from a protest.

* Malaysia will not re-impose widespread restrictions on travel despite a recent spike in coronavirus infections, which a government minister said was partly caused by migrants from neighbouring countries.

EUROPE

* Russia reported 9,859 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak.

* Northumbria University, in northeast England, has been hit by a mass outbreak with at least 770 students testing positive for the virus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Concealing one’s COVID-19 infection should carry the severest penalty, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in announcing new measures to stem a rapid rise in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots.

* A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen after Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Migrants who returned from their hometown wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a rapid antigen testing campaign at a railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October, 3, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleInfographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men
Next article22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

Top Stories

Local

22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 22 new Coronavirus cases in Cyprus on Saturday out of 3,477 tests, raising the total since the start of the...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

Josephine Koumettou -
The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday its latest infographics on the Coronavirus situation in Cyprus as of October...
Read more
World

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Josephine Koumettou -
A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy...
Read more
Local

632 drivers booked in first 36 hours of new hefty traffic fines

Josephine Koumettou -
Cypriot drivers appear to not have been deterred by new stricter fines on traffic violations put in force on October 1 aimed at tackling...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Josephine Koumettou -
A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy...
Read more
World

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with an...
Read more
World

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Josephine Koumettou -
Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate...
Read more
World

Facebook, Twitter, Google CEOs will testify before U.S. Senate committee

Josephine Koumettou -
The chief executives of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet-owned Google have agreed to voluntarily testify at a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct....
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros